DNR Seeks House Removal at Lindbergh State Park

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The Minnesota Department of Recourses is seeking comments through September 22 regarding the removal of a tenant’s house from Charles Lindbergh State Park located in Little Falls.

Tenant house in Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

The DNR says they are proposing to take down the structure because it “will eliminate a public safety hazard.” The structure was home to a tenant in the early 1900s on a farm owned by congressmen Charles A. Lindbergh.

The DNR adds that the structure is a safety hazard because of its state of disrepair and proximity to popular park attractions and amenities. The building has been subjected to ongoing deterioration because of its vacancy since 1986 and water infiltration through the damaged roof.

The DNR is working with the State Historic Preservation office to find a mitigation plan to remove the structure.