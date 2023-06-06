DNR Wants People to Count Loons this Summer

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The DNR wants people to count the number of loons for a week this summer.

As part of the DNR’s Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program, they want people to visit a lake between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. during June 30 and July 10 to count the number of adult and baby loons they see.

The DNR asks that these numbers be shared with them.

Small lakes take about 30 minutes to an hour to survey, medium lakes take about 30 minutes to two hours and larger lakes take about two to four hours.

The DNR says these numbers allow them to detect changes in the adult population and reproductive success of loons.

They also help them anticipate any problems that could jeopardize the future of the state bird.

To participate, go to the DNR’s Minnesota Loon Monitoring webpage and click on the Volunteer Map.