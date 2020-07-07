DNR’s Eagle Found Dead After Hitting Power Line

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has unfortunate and sad news to share regarding their eagle’s nest.

One of the eagles “E1” passed away on Friday. The DNR says she hit a power line and likely died on impact.

One of the photographers who monitors the nest reported that a chick was hanging from a loop. Xcel Energy responded and retrieved the chick who was identified as E1.

The DNR says this is not uncommon for eagles to perish by hitting power lines, especially in their first year.

The DNR is hopeful that E2 will continue to thrive and survive until adulthood. E2 will still visit the nest through the summer and the DNR will have the camera on until at least the end of August.