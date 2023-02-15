Does Your Dog Want to be a Star of the Stage?

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Does your dog have the desire and skill to be a bigger star than the star of your house? If so, GREAT Theatre in St. Cloud has put out a casting call for their production of Legally Blonde.

The director is looking for two dogs to play Bruiser, who is Elle Wood’s dog in the play, and Rufus, who is Paulette’s pet. The dogs and their humans would volunteer to have a role in “Legally Blonde The Musical” at the Paramount Center for the Arts this spring.

Here’s some of the criteria, the dogs need to be house trained and comfortable around large groups of people, loud music, bright lights and sudden movements. There’s other acting criteria such as barking on command and being able to be off-leash on stage.

If your favorite canine is ready to make their debut, the deadline to complete an interest form with GREAT Theatre is February 26th.