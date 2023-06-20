Don’t Be Too ‘Swift’ to Buy Eras Tour Tickets

Grace Jacobson / News Director

With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour making its Minneapolis stop this weekend, Attorney General Keith Ellison is warning fans of various ticket scams.

Attorney General Ellison says scammers have taken advantage of Swift’s fans with some losing as much as $2,5000 for tickets that don’t exist or never arrive.

The Better Business Bureau reportedly received almost 200 complaints nationally related to the Eras Tour.

Attorney General Ellison wants consumers to remember the following rules when purchasing tickets online:

Know the vendor.

Do the research.

Use credit.

Shop securely.

Inspect the tickets.

Any complaints regarding online ticket purchases should be directed to the Attorney General’s Consumer Action team.