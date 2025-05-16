Dr. Laurie Putnam is named the 2025 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year

Delaney Lund / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn.– St. Cloud Area School District Superintendent Laurie Putnam will be honored at this year’s Shining Stars Community Celebration.

Putnam was recently named as 2025 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

This recognition is one of many parts of the Shining Stars community event, which is co-hosted by United Way of Central Minnesota.

The celebration will also feature student performances, cultural music and dance, family workshops, and a “Walk of Fame” showcasing the event’s community partners.

The event takes place at Apollo High School this Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Noon.

The event is free and open to the public.