Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over

Nyah Adams / News Director

This weekend, August 28 a nationwide event called Saturation Saturday is taking place to promote finding a sober ride.

Saturation Saturday is an evening where police departments step up their DWI enforcement efforts to remind communities that their deputies are “out in full force” to crack down on drunk driving.

With the end of summer and Labor Day just around the corner Stearns County Patrol Kellan Hemmersch says “let’s make sure we are enjoying it safely.”

The St. Cloud area “Roll Call Briefing” is open to the public and is located at 3725 12th St. North, St. Cloud.

For more information on Saturation Saturday call (651)-523-0802.