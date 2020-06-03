Drive Through COVID-19 Test Site Opens up at Walmart In St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The wait is over for an easier COVID-19 testing procedure in St. Cloud. A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is now open in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 2nd Street South in St Cloud.

Those who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, will qualify. First responders, health care providers, others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms will be tested.

The testing site requires an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal, the questionnaire will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

The site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. For more details regarding the test site and qualifications, you can visit the article here.

Walmart Public Affairs Director for Minnesota, Lisa Nelson, says Walmart is part of the community, and they are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in St. Cloud during this unprecedented time. She added they are grateful to their associates who keep their stores running, their pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as they work together to open the site and help the St. Cloud community.