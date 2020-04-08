Apr 8, 2020
Drive-Thru Window Opens Today at Stearns License Center
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
Motor vehicle transactions have been allowed to re-open during the stay at home order.
Stearns County Auditor – Treasurer Randy Schreifels says beginning today drive-thru services will re-open Monday through Friday at License Center west in the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.
If you go, you should expect to see longer wait times at the drive-up window because staff will continue to follow the social distancing rules.
It’s important to note License Centers are still unable to process any driver’s licenses or passports until further notice. For more information, call the License Center at 320-656-6540 or visit their website online.
All drive-thru services can be also done online, by mail, or through the provided drop boxes at the entrances of the Service Center and downtown Administration Center. Some of the online services include:
- Tab Renewals
- Boat, ATV and Snowmobile Renewals
- Birth and Death Certificates
- Ordination Filings
- Marriage License applications
- Marriage Certificate applications
This is what can be done at drop boxes:
- Tab Renewals
- Boat, ATV and Snowmobile Renewals
- Birth and Death Certificates
- Ordination Filings
- Marriage Certificate applications
- Title Transfers (call for fees)
- Notary Filings
- DL Self Certifications/Medical Card update (copy of medical card)
- Disability Parking applications
- Property Tax payments (can also be done online)