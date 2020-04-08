Drive-Thru Window Opens Today at Stearns License Center

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Motor vehicle transactions have been allowed to re-open during the stay at home order.

Stearns County Auditor – Treasurer Randy Schreifels says beginning today drive-thru services will re-open Monday through Friday at License Center west in the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.

If you go, you should expect to see longer wait times at the drive-up window because staff will continue to follow the social distancing rules.

It’s important to note License Centers are still unable to process any driver’s licenses or passports until further notice. For more information, call the License Center at 320-656-6540 or visit their website online.

All drive-thru services can be also done online, by mail, or through the provided drop boxes at the entrances of the Service Center and downtown Administration Center. Some of the online services include:

Tab Renewals

Boat, ATV and Snowmobile Renewals

Birth and Death Certificates

Ordination Filings

Marriage License applications

Marriage Certificate applications

This is what can be done at drop boxes: