Apr 15, 2025

Driver fails to stop at a stop sign, causing a crash that injures three

ZION TWP., Minn. – A driver failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a two-car crash that injured three.  

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, 2025, 55-year-old John Weber of Hawick, was driving south on County Road 16 and failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Lisa Bagley, of St Cloud, was driving east on County Road 130 with her passenger, 21-year-old Joyanna Hellen when her vehicle was struck by Weber.

All three individuals involved in the incident were taken to the Paynesville Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

