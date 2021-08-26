Aug 26, 2021

Fatal Crash Involving 64-Year-Old Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt

The Minnesota State Patrol say they responded to a fatal car crash involving one person yesterday, August 25th.

Deputies say that a 64-year-old male was heading east on I-94 in Clearwater, when the vehicle left the road and rolled into a nearby ditch.

State Patrol officials also say that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. His information will be released later today.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearwater Fire Department also helped with the crash.

