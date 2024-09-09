Driver ok after blown tire causes crash on Hwy. 10 near Clear Lake Twp.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

CLEAR LAKE TWP., Minn. — A man from Morrison County is expected to recover after the freight dump truck he was driving blew a tire and crashed in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 46-year-old Randy Sobiech of Bowlus was driving eastbound on Highway 10 when his truck blew a tire and crashed before the traffic lights in Clear Lake Twp.

Responding officers brought Sobiech to the St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries.

No one else was hurt from the crash.