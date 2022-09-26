Drivers Should Expect Delays in Waite Park on Division/Highway 23 Monday

by Brian Moos / News Reporter

If you are driving in the Waite Park area look out for some repair work along Division Street.

Stearns County’s Public Works is doing concrete repair work. It’s taking place on County Road 75 between 10th Avenue in Waite Park and Park Avenue in St. Cloud today.

Stearns County says Intermittent lane closures will occur. Drivers should expect delays, and if possible, may need to find alternate routes.