New Statute for Drones in Stearns County

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A “UAV” if defined as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. UAW’s or drones have been used by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office for several years and a recent change will impact the way agencies can use UAV’s.

A change to the Minnesota Statute mandates that agencies wishing to use or purchase UAV’s must, according to Minn. State Statue 626.19 accept public comment on the agencies policy.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting public comments by email at sheriffinfo@co.stearns.mn.us, by mail at Stearns County Sheriff’s Office P.O. Box 217, St. Cloud, MN or by phone at 320-259-3702.

A public hearing on December 15th at 9 a.m. will allow for public comments as well. If you would like to participate in public comment, please contact the Stearns County Auditor’s Office at auditor.email@co.stearns.mn.us or 320-656-3900.

You may submit written comment by emailing the same address before 8 a.m. on December 15th.