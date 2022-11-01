Drop Your Absentee Ballots Off In-Person This November 8th

By Nyah Adams / News Director

As November 8th is just around the corner, those who vote absentee now have the option to drop their ballots off in-person.

All Stearns County residents may return their ballots or vote in-person at one of these three locations:

o St. Cloud City Hall, 1201 7th St S. St. Cloud City Hall also has ballots available for those who reside in the City of St. Cloud or Sartell that are in Benton or Sherburne County.

o Stearns County Service Center, 3301 County Road 138, Waite Park.

o Melrose City Hall, 225 1st ST NE

Officials say you can vote from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and absentee ballots can be tracked at mnvotes.org