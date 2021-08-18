Drought Conditions in Minnesota Worsen

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The percentage of the state is in extreme drought is now 42% compared to 35% a week ago. The eastern half of Stearns County and 100% of Sherburne County and Benton County are now in extreme drought conditions.

Residents are required to limit lawn watering to once a week and may water on the same day as their garbage pickup. Businesses and institutions may water on Saturday or Sunday.

Avoid overwatering lawns and practice indoor water conservation such as checking toilet for leaks, take a shower instead of a bath, and only run full loads of laundry.

The St. Cloud Hydroelectric Generation Facility has been shut down due too low flows for the first time since 1988. The average August production usually provides enough energy to power over 450 homes for a year, but this summer production of renewable energy from hydro facilities statewide is reduced.

According to the MN DNR, the area needs at least 5 to 8 inches of rain over a 3-week period to help with current drought conditions.