Drug and Illegal Firearm Possession Bust in Benton County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Through numerous sources including citizen tips and other investigation techniques the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) conducted a search warrant that led to the apprehension of multiple persons as well as drugs and firearms on July 17th.

In the 5000 block of 17th Avenue Northeast in Foley, investigators located several individuals including 18-year-old Grant Christopher Saxon of Foley who had an apprehension and detention order issued on him from Stearns County and had two hand guns and ammo in his possession. Saxon is prohibited from possessing firearms.

250 grams of suspected marijuana, over 100 pills of suspected Xanax pills, and a small amount of suspected marijuana wax was found in the residence as well.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Foley Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Saxon is currently being held in Stearns County Jail where he will soon be transported to Benton County Jail where he will be held on 5th degree possession of controlled substance and two counts of an ineligible person in possession of firearm.