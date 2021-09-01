Early Duck Hunting Season Starting September 4th

Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says they’re introducing a new “early Teal season”.

The new season focuses on Blue-winged, Green-winged, and Cinnamon Teal ducks starting September 4th, and runs through September 8th.



The new season is a potential 3 year experiment for Minnesotan hunters. A DNR waterfowl specialist Steve Cordts says, “Future seasons are contingent on hunters’ abilities to hunt safely and accurately target only the species of allowed teal. With others on the water at the same time, hunters must know with certainty what’s beyond their blinds and decoys before shooting.”



The shooting hours for this new season are changed to sunrise instead of the normal half-an-hour before sunrise.



If you would like to buy a permit visit Licenses & vehicle registrations | Minnesota DNR (state.mn.us)

If you need help IDing ducks visit the Minnesota State website.