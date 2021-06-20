Duluth Man Arrested After Random Shooting in South St. Cloud Sunday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

A 45-year-old man was arrested after allegedly killing a man in what St. Cloud police are calling a random shooting Sunday morning.

Police were called just after 6:15 a.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Island View Drive with a report that man was shot while standing inside the doorway. Police found an adult man when they arrived who had gunshot wounds. He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

Officers noted that the shots appeared to have come from outside the home. The suspect has fled the area before police arrived, and a K9 track and search did not locate him. Just after 7 a.m. dispatch got a call about a man walking with a handgun in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue South. Police found and arrested the man without incident.

Jason Robert Beckman

He was identified as 45-year-old Jason Robert Beckman of Duluth, and they also found his gun. He told police that he had shot a man earlier. The police believe this was a random incident and the victim did not know Beckman and there were no connections to the neighborhood.

Beckman is being held on homicide charges in the Stearns County Jail and the BCA is investigating.