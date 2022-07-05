Early Morning Fight Downtown St. Cloud Sunday Involved Multiple People

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Police are reporting that a fight happened just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday in downtown and several people have been cited for disorderly conduct.

Police officers saw a fight in the parking lot at 5th Avenue and 1st St. South involving multiple people. During the fight police say 44-year-old Maritza Mikado Lockett stabbed 35-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore and 19-year-old Maliyah Lashae Glenn. Lockett fled the area.

Moore was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for disorderly conduct for her role in the fight. Glenn was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and was then brought to the Stearns County Jail and cited for disorderly conduct.

27-year-old Maria Shonell Price was also involved in the fight and was taken to the Stearns County Jail and also cited for disorderly conduct.

St. Cloud police are trying to find Lockett for her involvement in the stabbing. If you have any information you’re asked to contact them or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.