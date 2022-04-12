Earth Day 5K and Half Marathon Road Closures

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The city of St. Cloud is throwing a Earth Day 5k and half marathon run this weekend, which will temporarily close some major roads in the city. The event is back after two years on hiatus due to the pandemic.

The road closures will start on the Friday at 3 p.m. for the 1K and 5K and awards to follow. The half marathon on Saturday will start at 8:30 a.m. near Riverside Drive Southeast and end at West St. Germain Street. The road closures will end at noon.

The event has been going on since 1999 and attracts thousands of runners from the Midwest.

Half Marathon Route