Earth Day Run Canceled Due to COVID-19

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The CentraCare Earth Day Run has canceled their September 4 th run because of COVID-19.

CentraCare Community Wellness Program Director Jodi Gertken said her group has been closely monitoring COVID-19 and has come to the realization that they couldn’t safely hold an in-person event this fall.

Runners for the event have been notified and will be granted a full refund.

The Earth Day Run was originally scheduled for April 2020, but was postponed until Labor Day Weekend.