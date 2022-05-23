Eden Valley Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash Friday on County Road 162

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A 59-year-old man from Eden Valley died in a motorcycle crash last Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Michael John Holthaus died at the scene of the crash on County Road 162, approximately a mile west of County Road 43 in Eden Lake Township.

A caller reported that he did not witness the crash but told authorities that he believed the driver of the motorcycle had died. Deputies confirmed the driver of the motorcycle was deceased when they arrived. They believe Holthaus was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound.

As he was was maneuvering around a right curve he appeared to have lost control and he traveled into the west ditch and rolled. Holthaus was thrown from the motorcycle. Authorities report he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.