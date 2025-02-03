Eden Valley man in custody for two burglaries and evading law enforcement

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MELROSE TWP, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s office says one man is in custody regarding two burglaries in Melrose and Millwood Township.

Between 8 a.m., and 10 a.m., on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the Sheriff’s Office received two calls regarding burglaries and one call about a suspicious person.

Upon investigation, 32-year-old Carlos Garza, of Eden Valley, was identified as the possible suspect connected to all three calls.

Garza was seen leaving a residence in Melrose Township when a deputy followed the vehicle into the city of Melrose where a traffic stop was conducted.

Garza fled from law enforcement at high speeds towards downtown. He lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and County Road 13 and crashed into a pole and building. He fled from the crash on foot.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office K9, Rex was deployed to the scene and alerted to a box truck nearby.

When Garza didn’t follow instructions to exit the vehicle, deputies deployed chemical irritants into the truck with a non-lethal launcher. Garza then surrendered without further incident.

Garza was arrested and is currently being held at Stearns County Jail pending charges including burglary, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, DWI, tampering with a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.