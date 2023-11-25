Eggebrecht and Litt Combine for 32 as Huskies Defeat Wildcats

By Carl Goenner/ Assistant Sports Director/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On November 25, 2023, The St. Cloud State women’s basketball team defeated the Northern Michigan Wildcats 66-56 with Jasmine Litt and Jayda Eggebrecht each setting career highs of 16 points. After giving up the first bucket of the night, senior forward Jasmine Litt drained three straight 3-pointers to give the Huskies a 9-2 lead. St. Cloud State was able to build off that momentum and went into half time leading 33-25 while shooting 60% from the field. The Wildcats stepped it up in the second half getting to within 7 points. But the Huskies were resilient and after a hard fought match, walked away with a 66-56 win to go 3-0 on the season.