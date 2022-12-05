Eggebrecht’s 18, isn’t Enough as the Bulldogs Down the Huskies

By Carl Goenner / KVSC Sports Reporter

On November 22nd, the St Cloud State Women’s basketball team faced off in their first NSIC match of the season against the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Bulldogs on Thursday, November 22nd at 7:30 PM. After getting out to an early 6-2 lead, the Bulldogs used their strong defense to even things up. The Huskies struggled with shots and went into halftime trailing the Bulldogs 17-20 while converting only 4 of their 13 shots from the field.

St. Cloud State came out of halftime with some extra pep in their step and with Katrina Theis putting up 6 points in the 3rd quarter along with Jada Eggebrecht’s nine, the Huskies entered the 4th quarter with a 47-45 lead. The Bulldogs, however, would not back down and kept the game nearly even until the last minute when the Huskies could not convert on several turnovers and the Bulldogs would defeat the Huskies 59-56.