Elk River to Host an Informal Open House on Highway 169 Project



By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The highways in central Minnesota are about to undergo a massive face lift in the coming years.

The 169n Redefine project aims at reconfiguring highways 10, 169, and 110 to help improve access to the city.

Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an open house on October 11th from 2:30- 4:30 p.m. for business owners and 4:30- 6:30 p.m. for residents. The meeting will be held at the Elk River City Hall. The meeting will touch on the layouts of the roads and answer any questions residents or business owners may have.

If any residents or business owners would like to learn more about he project the can visit the Elk River website or the Department of Transportation website.