Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Benton County

Grace Jacobson / News Director

An invasive species has been confirmed in Benton County.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed the presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) on Wednesday.

The infestation was found in a St. Cloud neighborhood.

This is the first time EAB has been confirmed in the area.

The larvae kills ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

Because of the presence of EAB in the area, the MDA has put all of Benton County in an emergency quarantine.

The movement of firewood and ash material out of the area will be limited.