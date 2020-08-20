Aug 20, 2020
Emergency Lane Closure at Highway 15/Third Street North in St. Cloud For Thursday Afternoon
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced an emergency lane closure to repair Highway 15 at the Third Street North intersection in St. Cloud on Thursday.
The closure is expected to go through the afternoon hours as maintenance crews will make emergency repairs to a broken man hole.
Drivers should seek alternate routes or expect back-ups, delays with lane and turn-lane closures at the intersection