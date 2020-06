By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Drivers in North St. Cloud should look out for reduced lanes on 2nd Street North between 11th and 12th Avenue North.

The two lanes will be reduced to one lane to properly fix the issues with the road.

The road work is due to emergency repairs that need to be done as soon as possible. As long as the weather stays nice the lane should only stay closed until Friday June 19th.

Drive Safe!