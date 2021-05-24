Employee Burned After Cooking Oil Spill at the Landing Bar in Avon

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

We’re just learning about a man who was injured in a cooking oil spill at the Landing Bar in Avon last week.

On Tuesday, May 18th authorities were called to the bar, located about four miles north of Avon about an employee accident and injury. The caller reported that 21-year-old Peter Hagemann, 21, of Avon, was working at the restaurant and had significant oil burns to his arms and back.

Once on scene a medical helicopter was requested due to the extent of Hagemann’s injuries. Deputies learned he was trying to relieve pressure on a commercial piece of kitchen equipment when it spilled cooking oil burning the victim. Hagemann was airlifted from the scene for further treatment by North Memorial Air Care.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded, as well as, Avon Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance.