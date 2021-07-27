Excessive Heat Watch Through Wednesday in Central Minnesota

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The high temperatures and sticky air has prompted an excessive heat watch in Central Minnesota.

St. Cloud State University retired meteorology professor Bob Weisman says the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the southern half of Minnesota this afternoon and early evening to the south of a Ortonville-Benson-Belgrade-Paynesville-Clearwater-Stillwater line.

This are includes Willmar, Monticello and the entire Twin Cities Metro. Heat indices will be in the middle to upper 90’s with oppressive humidity in this area. St. Cloud, Alexandria, and points north will have slightly less humid conditions Tuesday afternoon.

However, Weisman reports most of central and southern Minnesota, including St. Cloud and Alexandria have an excessive heat watch out from this evening through Wednesday night. The most oppressive humidity will spread back northward this evening and the hottest temperatures of this outbreak will occur Wednesday.

Weisman points out this heat is especially a threat for those who don’t have air conditioning, since the low temperatures won’t drop out of the 70’s early this morning and will remain in the 70’s tonight.

Kids, seniors and those with breathing or heart problems should spend each of the next two afternoons in a cool shelter indoors.