Executive Director of the Paramount Center for the Arts To Step Down

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Paramount Center for the Arts announced their Executive Director will be stepping down from his leadership post later this summer.

Bob Johnson announced that he plans to leave his role on August 31. Johnson came to the Paramount eight years ago after 44 years the in health care field. He was formerly the Administrative Director at the Michigan Heart Institute in Ann Arbor and then in 1992 as Executive Director of what is now the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center in St. Cloud.

The 74-year-old Johnson describes his time at the Paramount as a gift, whether staff, the Board of Directors, artists, performers, volunteers or the public. He added he’s been inspired by so many and their love of art and entertainment and recognition of its importance in our lives.

While leading the Paramount Center for the Arts Johnson was responsible for a number of notable achievements including: a successful fundraising campaign to replace the 804 seats in the theatre; continued growth of the organizations’ fund balance, including securing a multi-million dollar gift that will provide access to the arts for many and stabilize the art center’s future for years to come and organizing a year-long celebration of the theatre’s 100th anniversary.

Johnson plans to continue his involvement in the community as the Chair of the Downtown Alliance, Board member of the Good Earth Food Co-Op and Trustee at the Cathedral of St. Mary.