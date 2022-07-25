Expect Traffic Delays North of Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Stearns County Road 33

By Jo McMullen / KVSC radio

Drivers should expect delays as Highway 10 is reduced to one lane, each direction, 24-7, north of Highway 15 in Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working on a bridge project west of Stearns County Road 33.

Image from MnDOT

As expected, weekend traffic has caused significant delays and back-ups. Motorists should be alert for stopped or slow traffic where Highway 10 and Highway 15 merge at Sartell/Sauk Rapids.

Consider traveling at off-peak hours such as earlier or later in the day, or seek alternate routes, if possible. The road work will continue until late August.