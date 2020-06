By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Expo for Seniors planning committee has announced that this year’s event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Event co-chair, Jodi Speicher says with over 1200 attendees, “we feel it is best to cancel to ensure the safety of everyone involved”.

The Expo for Seniors is an event that gives aging adults the opportunity to learn about senior services and educational topics focused on aging.