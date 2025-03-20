Extra documentation will be required to renew or upgrade a Commercial Driver’s License

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — Starting Thursday, March 20, 2025, those who have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) will need more documentation than before to renew their licenses or to upgrade their licenses.

According to the Wright County License Center, driver’s license offices across the state will be unable to accept applications without proof of domicile and proof of residency documentation.

Applicants will have to provide one document from each category.

Proof of domicile presence documentation includes:

U.S. birth certificate

U.S. Passport

Form I-551 MRIV for permanent residents only

Certificate of naturalization

Temporary I-551 stamp

Certificate of citizenship

Report or certificate of birth abroad

An I-551 permanent resident card.

Proof of residence documentation includes:

Employment pay stub

Home utility bill

Current military orders

Current Year Minnesota property tax statement

A Minnesota vehicle certificate of title

A mortgage document/purchase agreement

A current residential lease agreement

Prior year W-2 tax form

One document of each category will be required for renewals, Commercial Learners Permits, transferring a CDL license to Minnesota, or upgrading a CDL license.