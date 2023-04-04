Fake Stearns County Sergeant Delivering Phone Calls To Residents

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Multiple people have been receiving phone calls from a person identifying themself as a Stearns County Sheriff’s Sergeant.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports the caller is requesting medical information, legal documents, or using intimidation about past due unpaid fines.

These calls are a fraud and are aimed to gather personal information or money.

If you receive a call like the ones described and are unsure if the conversation is authentic or not, please contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240.

They caution individuals to never give out your personal information when contacted in this manner.