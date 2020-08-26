Fall Auctions for Confiscated Hunting and Fishing Equipment Set by DNR

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host two public auctions for confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment beginning September 15.

All of the auctions will be held online and the equipment includes firearms, bows and variety of other equipment.

Two separate auctions will occur on September 19th and October 24th. Bidders will have the chance to view the actionable equipment one day before the auctions at the Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman.

DNR says winning bidders will be sent an invoice after the completion of the auction and items will be picked up at the auction service in Zimmerman.

A tentative list of the equipment included in the first auction can be found here and the website for the online auctions will be held here.