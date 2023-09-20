Sep 20, 2023
Fall Driving Tips
Grace Jacobson / News Director
As the weather begins to change, so does the way we drive.
Every season comes with a new set of challenges for drivers, as changing road, weather and safety conditions require seasonal adjustments.
As summer ends and fall begins, experts have shared some tips to help you prepare for driving.
- Don’t forget about your tires. Take a moment to check the tread depth for any signs of wear and tear. If you spot any, it’s time to replace those worn-out tires. And consider switching to all-season or winter tires for added safety.
- Give your brakes some love. With colder and wetter weather approaching, it’s good to replace any worn-out brake pads or components sooner rather than later.
- Fluid check-up time. Take a look at your engine oil, coolant, windshield washer and brake fluid levels.
- Light it up. Check all your exterior lights, including brake lights and turn signals.
- Stay warm with a working heater. Check your car’s heater before the colder weather sets in.
- Swap out those wiper blades. Make sure your wiper blades are able to maintain good visibility in wet and snowy conditions.
- Watch out for seasonal changes. Drive with caution in areas with leaf piles, which can be slippery, especially when it rains. And always check the road conditions before driving.
- Beware of sun glare. The sun’s angle changes and it can create a blinding glare, especially during sunrise or sunset. Keep a pair of sunglasses in your car and utilize the sun visors.
- Wildlife alert. Stay on the lookout for animals crossing the road. Reduce your speed in known wildlife areas.
- Keep a safe distance. Always keep a safe following distance between you and the car in front to allow plenty of room to brake or make sudden stops.