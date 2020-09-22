Farming Accident in Oak Township

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A man was injured last Saturday in a farming accident when he was pinned between a truck and some farming equipment.

58-year-old Ronald Waldorf of Albany was working with 62-year-old Diane Boeckers of Melrose to try and hook up a loaded silage wagon when Boeckers reversed the truck, pinning Waldorf between the two.

Before Stearns County police arrived it was reported that he had injuries to his lower extrmeties. When they arrived he was found no longer pinned but with serious injury to his leg.

He was treated on the scene by Freeport Rescue and Melrose Ambulance and was then taken by Lifelink Air Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital.