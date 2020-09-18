Fatal Accidents Involving OHV Reaches Highest Level In More Than A Decade

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The state’s number of fatal accidents involving off-highway vehicles has reached the highest level in more than a decade, as the state enters one of the busiest times of the year for OHV riding.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind riders to play it safe and take proper safety precautions as it enters the fall season.

Jon Paurus, DNR’s Enforcement Division education program coordinator says people are taking the proper precautions, but one mishap can be the difference for a positive memory and a life-changing catastrophe.

The DNR says the average number of fatalities annually for the past decade is 18 and the state has already seen 19 people killed because of OHV accidents this year.

Conservation officers have reported the most common issues they’re encountering include people riding too fast, riding where they’re not supposed to, failing to obey traffic signs and riders under the age of 18 not wearing helmets.

