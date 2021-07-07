Fatal Car Crash Near Cold Spring on County Road 9

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

On July 1, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call about a single vehicle crash on County Road 9 and 260 Street near Cold Spring.

The citizens that reported the crash said the vehicle had driven off County Road 9 and struck a utility pole.

16-year-old, Kailey James, of Richmond was the sole occupant in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. James was traveling northbound on County Road 9 when the road began to curve left and the vehicle went off the road right.

The crash remains under investigation.