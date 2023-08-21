Fatal Car Crash On Highway 10 In Clear Lake

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A car crash in Clear Lake killed one passenger and left another with life threatening injuries.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports a car traveling at a high speed westbound on Highway 10 rear ended a car at 97th Street Southeast also traveling westbound at approximately 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

Thirty-four-year-old Lindsey Soiseth of Lake Lillian, Minnesota traveled westbound on Highway 10 with 34-year-old Jordan Kramer and 38-year-old Candice Pooler of Clarissa, Minnesota before the car rolled into a ditch after being rear ended. Grabow reports Kramer died at the scene and Pooler received treatment at the St. Cloud Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-three-year-old Hunter Buckentine of Clear Lake and 21-year-old Trenton Michels of Becker were also traveling westbound before leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree line after continuing on the roadway a short distance. Both received non-life threatening injuries.

Grabow says Kramer and Pooler were both not wearing their seatbelts. The cause of the crash remains under police investigation.