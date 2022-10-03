Fatal Crash Kills Montrose Woman, Injures Two

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

A Montrose woman was killed and her passengers were badly injured following a collision with another vehicle on September 26.

The Wright County Sheriff’s office says a woman who was identified as Montrose native, 52-year-old Molly Bickman, was traveling southbound on Clementa Avenue SW and collided with a car that was Westbound on County Road 30.

Bickman was pronounced deceased on arrival, and her two passengers were taken to the nearest hospital to treat their injuries.