Oct 3, 2022

Fatal Crash Kills Montrose Woman, Injures Two

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

A Montrose woman was killed and her passengers were badly injured following a collision with another vehicle on September 26.

The Wright County Sheriff’s office says a woman who was identified as Montrose native, 52-year-old Molly Bickman, was traveling southbound on Clementa Avenue SW and collided with a car that was Westbound on County Road 30.

Bickman was pronounced deceased on arrival, and her two passengers were taken to the nearest hospital to treat their injuries.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev