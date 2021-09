By Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol arrived at a reported crash just after 8 p.m. on on Friday, September 10th.

The crash happened northwest of Buffalo Minnesota on the eastbound side of Highway 55.

The crash occurred when a semi-truck was backing up and was blocking both lanes of traffic when 64-year-old Jeffery Christiansen struck the semi with his Chevrolet Suburban. Christiansen died at the scene.