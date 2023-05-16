Father, Son Rescued in Mississippi River

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The St. Cloud Fire Department rescued a stranded father and son in the Mississippi River on Saturday.

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center got a call at 3:30 p.m. Saturday that a man on an island in the Mississippi River needed help.

The caller said the man’s boat got away from him and floated down the river.

The man’s son called a short time later.

He said his dad went into the water to try and get the boat, but his dad went too far down the river, and he couldn’t see his dad or the boat anymore.

Officers found the two men on separate islands and brought them and the boat back to access.

They reported no injuries.