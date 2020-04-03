FCC Warns Against COVID-19 Scams, Says Scammers are Calling and Texting Citizens

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the world, it is important that we remember to not fall to scam phone calls.

The FCC released that they have received reports of scam and hoax text and calling campaigns offering free home testing kits, promoting bogus cures, selling health insurance, and preying on virus-related fears.

The text message scams may falsely advertise that they have a cure or offer to be tested for COVID-19 with a link to website. It is important that you do not click on those links or fall victim to these scams.

The text message scams span several different forms. One of which a person claims to be from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and warns people that they must take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test” with a link. Other text message hoaxes may claim that the government will order a mandatory two-week nationwide quarantine and instruct you to go out and get supplies. Other messages can even appear to be from a neighbor or friend.

The scammers do not stop at text messages however, and the FCC is warning people about phone calls as well.

The World Health Organization recently put out a warning about phony phone calls. Criminals may be seeking to take advantage of the pandemeic to steal money or personal information. They are urging people to be wary of the calls and texts from those who say they are from the World Health Organizations, charities, or anyone asking for account information.

Here are a pair of examples of what those phone calls may sound like:

Example of fake phone calls provided by the FCC.

Sample Hoax Text

From my next door neighbor Just received this…from good friend of mine who works for the CDC Please be advised, within 48 to 72 hours the president will evoke what is called the Stafford Act. Just got off the phone with some of my military friends up in DC who just got out of a two hour briefing. The president will order a two week mandatory quarantine for the nation. Stock up o whatever you guys need to make sure you have a two week supply of everything. Please forward to your network. Sample hoax text provided by the FCC.

The FCC is recommending that you do not respond to any of these suspicious calls or texts, and that if you know someone who has possibly responded to one of these messages, call them and make sure they weren’t hacked.