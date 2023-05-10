Female Teenager Missing From Residential Facility

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office requests public assistance to help locate a missing juvenile female.

Kaydence Johnson

15-year-old Kaydence Johnson was placed in a residential facility earlier this year in Minneapolis. She left that facility May 2nd and a missing person report was filed with the Minneapolis Police Department shortly after.

Johnson’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She left the facility without most of her belongings and necessary medication. Early checks on her phone placed it in the Crystal and New Hope areas. The phone is no longer available for tracking. She is believed to be in the Minneapolis area, or may have returned to St. Cloud.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office or the Minneapolis Police Department.