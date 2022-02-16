Fights Reported at Apollo High School Tuesday Night

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police broke up fights at Apollo High School on Tuesday night.

St. Cloud Police went to Apollo after reports of small groups fighting during a basketball game. Police were able to clear up the fights after they arrived.

Shortly after 9 p.m. officers saw a girl get into another fight outside the school near the north doors. Officers eventually arrested the girl, however she resisted and assaulted one of the officers.

The juvenile was turned over to a parent. The St. Cloud Police department is perusing 4th degree assault, obstructing legal process and disorderly conduct charges on the female.