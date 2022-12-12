Financial Help is Available for First Time Farmers in Central Minnesota

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is making financial help available for first time farmers in Central Minnesota.

The MDA’S Rural Finance Authority (RFA) is offering up to $15,000 for qualified farmers to purchase their first farm. The funding will be available using a first-come, first-served application process.

The eligibility requirements include that you must be a Minnesota resident, earn less than $250,000 annually in gross agricultural sales, provide the majority of labor and management on the farm and will farm the land for at least five years.

The application is available starting January 4. They will be accepted until a waitlist of 100 applicants are received by May 15. Approved applications will remain valid for purchases closing within 90 days of approval or until May 15. A second cycle of $750,000 in funding is being secured and will begin July 1.

To learn more about the grant program, visit the University of Minnesota Extension webpage or call 651-201-6316 .